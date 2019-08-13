Company News For Aug 13, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- The Kraft Heinz Co. KHC shares dropped 0.8% after Fitch Ratings warned the company to downgrade its credit rating to junk status
- Sysco Corp. SYY climbed 3.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07
- Viacom Inc.'s VIAB shares plummeted 4.9% following news that its proposed all-stock merger deal with CBS Corp. CBS will not provide any premium to the company's current stock price
- Shares of Cloudera Inc. CLDR plunged 4.4% after the company entered into an agreement with activist investor Carl Icahn to provide two seats to his employees in Cloudera's broad of directors
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report CBS Corporation (CBS): Free Stock Analysis Report Viacom Inc. (VIAB): Free Stock Analysis Report Sysco Corporation (SYY): Free Stock Analysis Report The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Free Stock Analysis Report Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.