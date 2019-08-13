Company News For Aug 13, 2019

Quantcast

  • The Kraft Heinz Co. KHC shares dropped 0.8% after Fitch Ratings warned the company to downgrade its credit rating to junk status
  • Sysco Corp. SYY climbed 3.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07
  • Viacom Inc.'s VIAB shares plummeted 4.9% following news that its proposed all-stock merger deal with CBS Corp. CBS will not provide any premium to the company's current stock price
  • Shares of Cloudera Inc. CLDR plunged 4.4% after the company entered into an agreement with activist investor Carl Icahn to provide two seats to his employees in Cloudera's broad of directors

