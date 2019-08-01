Quantcast

Company News for Aug 1, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research

  • Shares of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. HABT rose 3.2% after the company's quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06
  • Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF gained 1.3% after the company's quarterly revenues of $411.42 millionsurpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%
  • Shares of Amedisys, Inc. AMED closed 0.2% higher after the home health company's quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97
  • Shares of Zynga Inc. ZNGA fell 0.9% after the game developer's quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share failed to surpass the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05

