Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao ( CBD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -79.75% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.42, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBD was $24.42, representing a -8.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.81 and a 36.35% increase over the 52 week low of $17.91.

CBD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Kroger Company ( KR ) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. ( GO ). Zacks Investment Research reports CBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.47%, compared to an industry average of -5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.