Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Community West Bancshares ( CWBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.81, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWBC was $9.81, representing a -21.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.50 and a 3.92% increase over the 52 week low of $9.44.

CWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.