Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. ( CTBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.08, the dividend yield is 3.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTBI was $41.08, representing a -15.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.60 and a 15.07% increase over the 52 week low of $35.70.

CTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.67. Zacks Investment Research reports CTBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.24%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTBI Dividend History page.