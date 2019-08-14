Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated ( CHCT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.412 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.49% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.25, the dividend yield is 3.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHCT was $43.25, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.89 and a 57.04% increase over the 52 week low of $27.54.

CHCT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CHCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports CHCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.78%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.