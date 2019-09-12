Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Community Bank System, Inc. ( CBU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CBU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.91, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBU was $64.91, representing a -4.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.79 and a 19.2% increase over the 52 week low of $54.46.

CBU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CBU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27. Zacks Investment Research reports CBU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.96%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CBU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CBU as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF ( PSCF )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHQ )

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF ( VIOG )

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF ( IJT )

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G ( SLYG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJT with an increase of 2.6% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of CBU at 1.78%.