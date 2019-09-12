Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Communications Systems, Inc. ( JCS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JCS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.06, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCS was $5.06, representing a -0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.07 and a 149.46% increase over the 52 week low of $2.03.

JCS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). JCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports JCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 122.54%, compared to an industry average of -14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.