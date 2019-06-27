Commonwealth Bank of Australia separates Group General Counsel role

Reuters





June 28 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Friday it would separate the role of Group General Counsel and Governance by creating a new position of Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs to focus on restoring the firm's reputation.

Priscilla Sims Brown has been appointed to the role of Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs effective Aug. 1, 2019, the company said in a statement.

