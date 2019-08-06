Commonwealth Bank of Australia FY profit misses estimates, maintains dividend

Reuters





Aug 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's largest lender, reported annual cash earnings that missed analysts' estimates on Wednesday as record-low interest rates, refund costs and rising competition for loans ate into margins.

Cash profit from continuing operations, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, fell to A$8.49 billion ($5.74 billion) in the year ended June 30 from A$8.92 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the lender to make a cash profit of A$8.73 billion.

Its net interest margin, the difference between interest paid on deposits and earned on loans and a key gauge of profitability, fell to 2.10% from 2.15% a year earlier.

The Sydney-based lender had last month resisted public pressure to pass on a central bank interest rate cut in full to customers to maintain margins, which are also being squeezed by low credit growth and remediation costs linked in part to wrongdoing exposed by a public inquiry into the financial sector.

While further rate cuts may exert pressure on margins, they may also lift consumer sentiment across the struggling housing market, which is likely to get a boost from recent tax cuts.

In its third quarter update, CBA set aside a further A$714 million to compensate customers for past wrongdoings, taking the total it has set aside to over A$2 billion.

Faced by new requirements from the country's financial regulator to beef up capital buffers, albeit, lower than originally planned, CBA's common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 10.7% as at June 31, up from 10.3% it reported three months earlier.

($1 = 1.4795 Australian dollars)