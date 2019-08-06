Commonwealth Bank of Australia FY profit drops 4.8%, misses forecast

Quantcast

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's largest lender, reported a 4.8% drop in annual cash earnings on Wednesday as record-low interest rates, refund costs and rising competition for loans ate into margins.

Cash profit from continuing operations, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, fell to A$8.49 billion ($5.74 billion) for the year ended June 30.

The result missed an average forecast of A$8.73 billion from six analysts polled by Reuters. CBA reported a cash profit of A$8.92 billion a year earlier.

