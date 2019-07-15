Quantcast

Commit To Purchase Global Blood Therapeutics At $40, Earn 11% Using Options

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Investors considering a purchase of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GBT) shares, but tentative about paying the going market price of $57.77/share, might benefit from considering selling puts among the alternative strategies at their disposal. One interesting put contract in particular, is the January 2021 put at the $40 strike, which has a bid at the time of this writing of $4.40. Collecting that bid as the premium represents a 11% return against the $40 commitment, or a 7.3% annualized rate of return (at Stock Options Channel we call this the YieldBoost ).

Selling a put does not give an investor access to GBT's upside potential the way owning shares would, because the put seller only ends up owning shares in the scenario where the contract is exercised. And the person on the other side of the contract would only benefit from exercising at the $40 strike if doing so produced a better outcome than selling at the going market price. ( Do options carry counterparty risk? This and six other common options myths debunked ). So unless Global Blood Therapeutics Inc sees its shares decline 30.8% and the contract is exercised (resulting in a cost basis of $35.60 per share before broker commissions, subtracting the $4.40 from $40), the only upside to the put seller is from collecting that premium for the 7.3% annualized rate of return.

Below is a chart showing the trailing twelve month trading history for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, and highlighting in green where the $40 strike is located relative to that history:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

The chart above, and the stock's historical volatility, can be a helpful guide in combination with fundamental analysis to judge whether selling the January 2021 put at the $40 strike for the 7.3% annualized rate of return represents good reward for the risks. We calculate the trailing twelve month volatility for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (considering the last 250 trading day closing values as well as today's price of $57.77) to be 64%. For other put options contract ideas at the various different available expirations, visit the GBT Stock Options page of StockOptionsChannel.com.

Top YieldBoost Puts of Stocks with Recent Secondaries »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: GBT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar