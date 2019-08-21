Commerzbank mulls branch closures as part of broader strategy review

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German lender Commerzbank is considering closing some bank branches as it figures out a way forward after its talks to merge with rival Deutsche Bank collapsed earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Frankfurt-based bank, which has maintained a broad network of branches as competitors retrenched to rely more on internet banking, is studying the closure of at least 100 or 200 of its 1,000 branches, the people said.

The Frankfurt-based bank is weighing the closures as part of a broader strategy review. The results are expected by October at the latest.

Handelsblatt first reported the news.