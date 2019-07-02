Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Commercial Metals Company ( CMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that CMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.04, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMC was $18.04, representing a -21.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.87 and a 36% increase over the 52 week low of $13.27.

CMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as POSCO ( PKX ) and ArcelorMittal ( MT ). CMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 35.79%, compared to an industry average of -25.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF ( XME )

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF ( FMAT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FMAT with an increase of 7.8% over the last 100 days. XME has the highest percent weighting of CMC at 4.84%.