Commercial Metals (CMC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.44, changing hands as high as $17.69 per share. Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.265 per share, with $22.87 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.59.
Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »