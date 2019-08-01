Commercial Metals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CMC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.13, changing hands as low as $16.52 per share. Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.265 per share, with $22.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.70.
