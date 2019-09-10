Commercial Metals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CMC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.71, changing hands as high as $16.91 per share. Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.265 per share, with $21.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.95.
Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »