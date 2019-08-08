Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. ( FIX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.12, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIX was $39.12, representing a -34.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.83 and a 0.85% increase over the 52 week low of $38.79.

FIX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. ( PWR ) and EMCOR Group, Inc. ( EME ). FIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports FIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.5%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.