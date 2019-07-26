Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.87, changing hands as low as $45.00 per share. Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently trading down about 13.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FIX's low point in its 52 week range is $41.14 per share, with $59.83 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.25.
