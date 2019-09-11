Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Comerica Incorporated ( CMA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CMA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.07, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMA was $64.07, representing a -35.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.75 and a 9.45% increase over the 52 week low of $58.54.

CMA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CMA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.79. Zacks Investment Research reports CMA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.58%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.