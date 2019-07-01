Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019

Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMCSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.28, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCSA was $42.28, representing a -3.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.96 and a 30.41% increase over the 52 week low of $32.42.

CMCSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Charter Communications, Inc. ( CHTR ) and Rogers Communication, Inc. ( RCI ). CMCSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.46%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMCSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMCSA as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF ( JHCS )

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC )

Vanguard Communication Services ETF ( VOX )

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF ( FCOM )

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ( GIGB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYC with an increase of 10.12% over the last 100 days. JHCS has the highest percent weighting of CMCSA at 6.14%.