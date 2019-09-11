Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $46.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 6.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMCSA as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, CMCSA is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.49 billion, up 24.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $110.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.18% and +16.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% higher. CMCSA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CMCSA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.44, so we one might conclude that CMCSA is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.