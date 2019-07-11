Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $44.08, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 5.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMCSA as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect CMCSA to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.40 billion, up 26.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $111.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.82% and +17.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. CMCSA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CMCSA has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.43 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.63.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.