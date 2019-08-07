COMAC pushes back C919 jet's China certification target to 2021

Reuters





BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) aims to obtain Chinese certification for its C919 jet in 2021, the company said, marking a delay from a previous timetable for the jet which aims to challenge Airbus SE and Boeing planes.

State-owned China News Service first reported on Wednesday the latest certification target for the homegrown plane, citing a speech made by the chief designer Wu Guanghui for the C919 programme at a recent industry event.

A COMAC spokesman confirmed the report to Reuters, but said the date was subject to regulatory approval and the aircraft's safety remains a top priority.

The deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Li Jian said in May that more flaws in aircraft design, manufacturing, airworthiness compliance and operational suitability were being identified, as work continued for certification of the jet.

Last week, the fourth prototype of the C919 plane completed its first test flight.

COMAC is planning to roll out two more test planes in the second half this year to speed up flight testing.

The C919 has dozens of mostly Chinese customers that have placed orders and commitments for more than 800 jets.

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics