Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Columbus McKinnon Corporation ( CMCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.72, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCO was $35.72, representing a -18.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.01 and a 29.14% increase over the 52 week low of $27.66.

CMCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) and CNH Industrial N.V. ( CNHI ). CMCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.49%, compared to an industry average of -9.5%.

