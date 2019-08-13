Quantcast

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Columbia Sportswear Company ( COLM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that COLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $97.07, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLM was $97.07, representing a -11.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.74 and a 21.3% increase over the 52 week low of $80.03.

COLM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ). COLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.46. Zacks Investment Research reports COLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.87%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have COLM as a top-10 holding:

  • Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF ( BOUT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BOUT with an increase of 4.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COLM at 4.87%.

