Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc (STK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc ( STK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.463 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that STK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.66, the dividend yield is 8.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STK was $20.66, representing a -9.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.73 and a 35.92% increase over the 52 week low of $15.20.

