Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. ( CXP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.19, the dividend yield is 3.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXP was $21.19, representing a -15.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.07 and a 17.2% increase over the 52 week low of $18.08.

CXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.65%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.