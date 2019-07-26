Columbia Property Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CXP

In trading on Friday, shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc (Symbol: CXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.65, changing hands as high as $22.09 per share. Columbia Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CXP's low point in its 52 week range is $18.08 per share, with $25.07 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.92.
