Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. ( CLNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that CLNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.52, the dividend yield is 11.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLNC was $15.52, representing a -33.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.23 and a 2.44% increase over the 52 week low of $15.15.

CLNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CLNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports CLNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 76.43%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

