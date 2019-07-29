Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. ( CLNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that CLNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.06, the dividend yield is 10.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLNC was $16.06, representing a -30.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.23 and a 6.36% increase over the 52 week low of $15.10.

CLNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CLNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports CLNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 76.43%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLNC Dividend History page.