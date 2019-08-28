Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. ( CLNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that CLNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.56, the dividend yield is 13.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLNC was $12.56, representing a -45.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.23 and a 1.09% increase over the 52 week low of $12.43.

CLNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CLNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports CLNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 60%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.