Colony Capital's Series J Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $22.24 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CLNY.PRJ was trading at a 10.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 36.72% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Wednesday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRJ) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are up about 0.6%.
