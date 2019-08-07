Colony Capital Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colony Capital Inc's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRG) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CLNY.PRG was trading at a 6.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.36% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CLNY.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Colony Capital Inc's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Colony Capital Inc's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CLNY.PRG) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLNY) are up about 1.4%.
