Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Colony Capital, Inc. ( CLNY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CLNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.01, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLNY was $5.01, representing a -30.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.18 and a 10.11% increase over the 52 week low of $4.55.

CLNY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CLNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports CLNY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -19.35%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLNY Dividend History page.