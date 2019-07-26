Colony Capital (CLNY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.45, changing hands as high as $5.56 per share. Colony Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLNY's low point in its 52 week range is $4.55 per share, with $6.28 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.54.
