Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. ( CBAN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CBAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.45, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBAN was $16.45, representing a -14.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.20 and a 33.85% increase over the 52 week low of $12.29.

CBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24.

