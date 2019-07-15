Colonial Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Colonial Investment Grade Municipal Trust ( CXH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CXH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.56% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.71, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXH was $9.71, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.72 and a 13.43% increase over the 52 week low of $8.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.