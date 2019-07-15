Colonial High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Colonial High Income Municipal Trust ( CXE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CXE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CXE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.26, the dividend yield is 4.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXE was $5.26, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.33 and a 16% increase over the 52 week low of $4.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.