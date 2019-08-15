Quantcast

Colombia's Grupo Argos increases space for possible bond issues by $246 mln

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BOGOTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Colombian investment holding company Grupo Argos will increase its tranche for potential bond releases by 850 billion pesos ($246.4 million), the company said on Thursday.

The increase will bring the total potential tranche of ordinary and commercial paper that could be released by the company to 2.35 trillion pesos, of which 1.35 trillion has already been issued, Argos said in a statement to Colombia's financial regulator.

Argos' subsidiaries include cement-maker Cementos Argos , energy company Celsia and infrastructure operator Odinsa.

($1 = 3,449.27 Colombian pesos)





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar