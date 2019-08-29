Quantcast

Colombia's FARC dissidents say will launch new offensive

By Reuters

BOGOTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Former members of Colombia'sRevolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels who refused to demobilize under a 2016 peace deal said in a video posted overnight they will launch a new offensive because of failure to implement the accord.

Two former commanders from the group - known by their aliases Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich - appear in the video announcing the "new era of struggle to awake consciousness".

