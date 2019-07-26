Quantcast

Colombia's central bank holds key lending rate at 4.25%, as expected

BOGOTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25% for the fifteenth month running at its meeting on Friday, as expected by the market.

The unanimous decision met the expectations of all analysts in a Reuters survey this week.

