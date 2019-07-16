Colombian caught in Spain with cocaine under toupee

Shutterstock photo





MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - A Colombian man was detained at Barcelona's international airport after half a kilo of cocaine was found hidden under an over-sized toupee, Spanish police said on Tuesday.

Arriving on a flight from Bogota, the man attracted police attention as he looked nervous and had a disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat. They found a package stuck to his head with about 30,000 euros($34,000) of cocaine.

"There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls," said the police statement.

Over 100 kilos of cocaine were seized by Spanish police at the Barcelona-El Prat airport in 2018.

The Colombian was detained at the end of June.

($1 = 0.8894 euros)