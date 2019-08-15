Colombia economy grew 3% in second quarter, just below market expectations

Reuters





BOGOTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's gross domestic product grew 3% in the second quarter, the government said on Thursday, buoyed by the retail and financial sectors and coming in just below market expectations of 3.1%.

Colombia's economy is expanding steadily compared with other Latin American countries like Brazil and Argentina, but policymakers in the Andean nation are worried the economy is not growing enough.

The central bank board has held the benchmark interest rate steady for 15 months, weighing how to stimulate expansion without stoking inflation, 3.79% in the 12 months through July, above the long-term target rate of 3%.

The retail sector grew 4.8% during the second quarter, the DANE statistics agency said in a presentation, while finance was up 4.6% and the communications sector 4.2%.

Construction and industry grew the least, at 0.6%, while mining expanded 1.2%.

Th economy expanded 2.9% in the second quarter of last year.

Colombia's growth will be among the best in the region in 2019, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean estimates. Colombia's economy will expand 3.2%, the organization says, closely followed by Peru at 3.1% and Chile at 2.8%.

The largest Latin American economies - Brazil and Mexico - will lag behind at 0.8% and 1% growth respectively, while Argentina is expected to contract by 1.8%.

The whole region is weathering uncertainty engendered by the United States-China trade war and weak economic indicators around the world, as well as more localized challenges like the shock opposition victory in primary elections this week in Argentina, already struggling with high inflation and a weak currency.

Last month Colombia's central bank lowered its full-year growth estimate to 3% because of weak external demand and internal consumption similar to last year's.

The forecast is below the government estimate of 3.6% and down from the 3.5% previously projected by the bank, but similar to market expectations of 3.1%.

DANE also revised first quarter growth to 3.1%, up from a previous 2.8%.

The original first quarter figure had been below a 3.2% expansion expected by the central bank, but the revision nearly vindicated that estimate.

Growth in the second quarter compared with the first was 1.4%, DANE added.