Colombia central bank may change growth estimate at Friday meeting

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board is likely to hold the benchmark lending rate at its meeting on Friday, analysts said, but may change its growth estimate after mixed economic data.

All 18 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week agreed that policymakers will hold the interest rate at 4.25% for the 15th month running.

Those polled anticipate inflation will end the year at 3.5%.

"There is a not insignificant chance that in the statement there's a new growth projection - we've already seen the market and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) move theirs downwards," said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota.

"It's a matter of time."

This week the IMF made a slight cut to its Colombia growth prediction, lowering it to 3.4% from 3.5% previously, amid starker cuts for other Latin American countries.

The central bank has projected economic growth of 3.5% in 2019, while those surveyed by Reuters are less optimistic, anticipating 3.15%. The government, meanwhile, has predicted 3.6%.

The market will also be watching the bank's statement for signs of when it might restart efforts to accumulate foreign reserves, after buying some $1.87 billion between September 2018 and May of this year.