Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Colliers International Group Inc. ( CIGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CIGI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIGI was $70.75, representing a -15.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.20 and a 36.03% increase over the 52 week low of $52.01.

CIGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). CIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 26.94%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.