Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Collectors Universe, Inc. ( CLCT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CLCT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.64, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLCT was $23.64, representing a -3.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.60 and a 136.16% increase over the 52 week low of $10.01.

CLCT is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). CLCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.