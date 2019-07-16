Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019

Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CL was $74, representing a -0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.67 and a 28.9% increase over the 52 week low of $57.41.

CL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) and Unilever PLC ( UL ). CL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports CL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.53%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples ( XLP )

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC )

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF ( FSTA )

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 9.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CL at 4.02%.