Coles annual profit falls, sees lower sales boost from promotions

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Supermarket operator Coles Group reported a 9% drop in annual profit on Thursday, hit by higher expenses, and warned that sales next year could be hurt as a promotional programme comes under pressure from more competition.

Coles and its bigger rival Woolworths Group Ltd have been locked in a discount war for several years and have come up with innovative promotional campaigns to grab customers.

Earlier this year, Coles sought to refresh a 2018 promotional effort by offering collectible miniatures of fruits and vegetables as part of its "Little Shop" campaign on purchases of over A$30.

"Cycling the comparable sales growth from last year's Little Shop campaign will be challenging given competitor activity in market," the company said in a statement.

Coles' sales from its supermarkets division rose 3.2% in the year, while gross margin improved 20 basis points.

On a comparable basis, sales grew 2.7% as inflation rose due to severe drought conditions in Australia.

The company's net profit came in at A$1.43 billion ($969.97 million) for the year to June 30, down from A$1.58 billion last year, hurt by higher costs related to its separation from parent Wesfarmers late last year.

The company declared a final dividend of 24 cents a share and a special dividend of 11.5 cents a share, its first dividend as a public company.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)