Coke, United Technologies results boost Wall St

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached record highs on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat quarterly earnings reports from Coca-Cola Co and United Technologies Corp .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.29 points, or 0.65%, to 27,349.19, the S&P 500 gained 20.44 points, or 0.68%, to 3,005.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.27 points, or 0.58%, to 8,251.40.

